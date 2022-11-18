Not Available

"Jakarta Cinderella", a musical performance, is performed by three main actors. Indah plays Jutek, the step-sister, Bunga plays Upik Abu, with Ronald as the Prince. In reality, Bunga is an arrogant girl as she has experience acting for television. Bunga is also dating Ronald, whom Indah has a crush on. Then Ronald’s relationship Bunga is jeopardized by Bunga’s jealousy of Indah. So Bunga starts seeing other people and forces Indah out from the school musical. Finally, when the substitute actor is sick, Indah resumes her role and gets Ronald’s attention