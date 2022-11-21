Not Available

Fantasia in Best Show Minor is the first and only ever Best Show on WFMU DVD Release! It features stuff you’re never going to believe, puppets. animation, sketches, travelogues from callers, and guest appearances from Patton Oswalt, Ted Leo, Paul F. Tompkins, Zach Galifinakis, Fucked Up, Tim and Eric, John Hodgeman, Aimee Mann, Scharpling and Wurster, Yo La Tengo, Kurt Vile, Matt Fracton, Todd Barry, and Jason Woliner. The DVD was available exclusively during the 2010 WFMU pledge drive.