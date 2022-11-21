Not Available

The movie tells the story of a middle-class couple with two teenage children and a boring sex life, in search of new experiences- first with their sexy maid. Later with the advice of an older female friend who has swinger lifestyle with her husband, they decide to explore the possibility of sparking fresh passion by hooking up with a swinger couple. But then, problems arrive when they start to get blackmailed by the male swinger, who wants money to not show some private pictures of the wife. Written by lament