FantASStic DP 49

Not Available

Cherry Kiss asks two of her best employees to show how much they appreciate her. She has a contract for a special new project: a very hot double penetration! Chad Rockwell is happy at the office now that there's a new sexy girl Ally Breelsen working with him. He wants to share her with Matt Bird. She starts on her knees and sucks both of their dicks before they're all hard and wet so the guys can share her as they wish. Matt Bird is asking for the money Stasy Rivera and Chad Rockwell own him, but sexy blonde has an idea of how to pay back : letting the hung stud fuck her pussy. Chad doesn't only approve the idea but he also wants to join. Sexy schoolgirl Gabriella Lati is having a sex education class. In order for her to practice, she will demonstrate her oral sex skills to Csoky Ice and David Perry.