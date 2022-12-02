Fantastic Games

Not Available

It is Christmas and the snow falls around a house where Mary, a 16-year-old girl, lives with her family. She is in bed with the flu and beside her is Kevin, her little brother, Nancy, her mother, and her grandfather. Kevin suggests opening Christmas presents and among other gifts Mary finds a fairy tale that Kevin begins to read ... In space, the Dwarf castle is threatened by the Planet of the Black Fortress. The King of the castle is very concerned about this danger, so he requests the help of Jade, the Queen of Hope. As soon as she receives the message, she sets out for the Black Fortress to save her friends. But the only reward the King can offer her is a grain of wheat. Jade arrives at the Fortress in front of which is Makeb, an evil being and where she will be involved in a computer game directed by the evil Makeb and his soldiers and in which she will be attacked by fireballs, laser rays, etc ...