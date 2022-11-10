1973

Fantastic Planet

  • Animation
  • Fantasy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

November 30th, 1973

Studio

Argos Films

Fantastic Planet tells the story of “Oms”, human-like creatures, kept as domesticated pets by an alien race of blue giants called “Draags”. The story takes place on the Draags’ planet Ygam, where we follow our narrator, an Om called Terr, from infancy to adulthood. He manages to escape enslavement from a Draag learning device used to educate the savage Oms — and begins to organise an Om revolt.

Cast

Eric BauginYoung Terr (voice)
Jean TopartMaster Sinh (voice)
Jean ValmontAdult Terr - Narrator (voice)
Sylvie LenoirAdditional Voices (voice)
Michèle ChahanAdditional Voices (voice)
Yves BarsacqOm (voice)

