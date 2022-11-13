Fantasy Fantasy

Not Available

For three years we follow the two twin girls Molly and Smilla in a crucial time of their lives from age 11 to 15. The girls are diagnosed with autism and are not like the other children. They must learn to live with the awareness of being different. The film follows them in crucial years where they grow from belonging to the same safe bubble to stepping out into the world as two confident, strong girls. The film ends when Molly takes a big leap and start at a continuation school.