Fantasy Football

Not Available

What is it about those sexy twinks in their football shirts and those baggy shorts that gets us all horny and jerking it? Is it the memories of locker room antics we all enjoyed and the recollections of all those teenage cocks throbbing at half-mast as they all try to sneak glimpses of each other? Well, these boys get down to a lot more than sneaky wanking and some secretive glances in the locker room, these football playing twinks love nothing more than to share those hard uncut cocks in some mutual sucking and slurping, and some great fucking too! It's all about the ball skills in this hardcore DVD with some of the sexiest young stars including Alexander Syden, Zac Todd and Justin Conway, to name just a few!