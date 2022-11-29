Fantasy of Being in Exile

Not Available

This video projection is about the unattainable. The haunting longing between the present and the unobtainable memory is a romantic dream to fight for freedom. It is an audiovisual expression as a response to both history and future events. The translations of visual material—from world to film to the digital screen and back to the world—are failed attempts to obtain. Fear. It is about not re-enforcing the suffering images and lives. Abstraction. It is a result of the power today—we are not allowed to directly talk about realities, truths and memories. It is also an individual murmuring to the collective memory. The inability to stay; the fantasy to be exiled.