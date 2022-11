Not Available

Jacob Kulp, 40, bald and low, works as a watchmaker, feels exhausted from his life. He has no wife and the person who is closest to him the most is his mother, who died while expressing bitter disappointment from him. At the lowest point of his life, he tries to put an end to them, when the Queen of Sweden who came to visit at the Land of Israel notices him and promises him a hug and a joint dance ...