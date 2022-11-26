Fantasymphony

Not Available

Featuring film and TV-show music from multiple award-winning franchises such as The Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones. Including also film music tracks from Highlander, Harry Potter, The Chronicles of Narnia and many more. The spectacular music and lighting effects, an 80-piece choir and original quotes from The Chronicles of Narnia, Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings make the concert a visual and acoustic treat. With concert orchestration is based on the original orchestration of the film soundtracks and featuring David Bateson, known as the original voice of Agent 47 from the Hitman franchise.