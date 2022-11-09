Fantazii Faryatyeva

Not Available

Averbakh's adaptation of a play by Alla Sokolova, Faratyev's Fantasies is the story of a man surrounded by four woman, Faratyev, he is madly in love with on, Aleksandra, compassionately take care of another, her aunt, and is indifferent to the other two, Aleksandra's mother, and her sister, Lyuba. The world of these characters are that of dreams, each one's dream in interconnected to that of other, and each respond differently to it. Faratyev is a man who dreams, he live in the world of fantasies. Aleksandra and her mother listen to him, but do not take him seriously, his aunt listen to him, believe him, but do not encourage him, only Lyuba understand him, but to him, she is a mere child, he is madly in love with her sister, Aleksandra, she is a realist, she does not love him, but for sake of her own prosperity and that of her mother and sister, she agree to marry him, only to run away with the mysterious Bedhudov...