Fantômas: The Dead Man Who Killed

Miraculously, the journalist Fandor has survived his latest confrontation with the villainous master criminal Fantômas. His friend and collaborator Inspector Juve is less fortunate –it appears that he was crushed to death in the explosion at Lady Bentham’s house. Fandor returns to work and immediately engages himself in another bizarre case. A ceramics artist who was arrested for murdering one of his clients has been found strangled in his cell. A short while later, the artist disappears from the prison and his finger prints are subsequently found on the neck of the Princess Danidoff, following an assault in which she was robbed of a priceless pearl necklace. In his investigation, Fandor uncovers a dastardly scheme of staggering genius, which can only be the work of one man: Fantômas!