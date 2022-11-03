Fantom kiler 3

Not Available

A beautiful woman drives to the country, strips and photographs herself in various compromising positions. Naturally, Such lewed behaviour cannot go unpunished by the Fantom Kiler. Later on Ursula arrives at a run down garage where she hopes to get her car serviced. Unfortunately its not only her car that gets serviced as Natasha is forced to strip and be humiliated. But there's only so much a woman can take as she turns the tables on the licentious mechanics. But for Ursula a more terrible fate awaits her out in the woods...