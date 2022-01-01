1992

Far and Away

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 21st, 1992

Studio

Imagine Entertainment

A young man (Cruise) leaves Ireland with his landlord's daughter (Kidman) after some trouble with her father, and they dream of owning land at the big giveaway in Oklahoma ca. 1893. When they get to the new land, they find jobs and begin saving money. The man becomes a local barehands boxer, and rides in glory until he is beaten, then his employers steal all the couple's money and they must fight off starvation in the winter, and try to keep their dream of owning land alive. Meanwhile, the woman's parents find out where she has gone and have come to America to find her and take her back.

Cast

Nicole KidmanShannon Christie
Thomas GibsonStephen Chase
Robert ProskyDaniel Christie
Barbara BabcockNora Christie
Cyril CusackDanty Duff
Eileen PollockMary Kay

