Three video works comprise the ‘MONOLOGUE Trilogy.’ MONOLOGUE, the first in the trilogy, is a moving exploration of Cambodia’s violent past and reflects on the nature of trauma. Vandy Rattana’s monologue is to the sister he has never met, and reveals his struggle coming to terms with the violence and loss experienced by his family and country. …far away, over there, the ocean is the last film of the trilogy to be produced (but arranged as the second to be viewed). It journeys with the character of a young painter who believes landscapes are but projected illusions of beauty and sensations produced by fragments of experiences in life. Funeral, the series’ third work, explores notions of history – both disclosed and occluded – as well as memory, amnesia and trauma. It dwells on Cambodia’s landscape – a terrain bearing the weight of lives lived, and buried, within its soil.