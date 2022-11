Not Available

Rumors of a fanatical cult called The Project at Eden's Gate lure three vloggers to remote Hope County, Montana. Following leads of missing locals and other strange events, the three infiltrate the cult. Shocked by what they uncover, they risk everything to warn the world. Featuring Greg Bryk (A History of Violence) and Kyle Gallner (American Sniper), and inspired by the Ubisoft game Far Cry 5.