2008

Far Cry

  • Action
  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 16th, 2008

Studio

Brightlight Pictures

Jack Carver, a former member of the Special Forces takes the journalist Valerie Cardinal to an Island to visit her uncle Max who is working in a Military complex on the Island. As they arrive Valerie gets captured by the minions of Doctor Krüger. After the destruction of his boat Jack finds out about the true purpose of the Facilities on the Island, which is the creation of genetic soldiers.

Cast

Emmanuelle VaugierValerie Constantin
Udo KierDr. Krieger
Natalia AvelonKatia Chernov
Don S. DavisGeneral Roderick
Ralf MoellerMax Cardinal
Craig FairbrassJason Parker

