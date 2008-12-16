Jack Carver, a former member of the Special Forces takes the journalist Valerie Cardinal to an Island to visit her uncle Max who is working in a Military complex on the Island. As they arrive Valerie gets captured by the minions of Doctor Krüger. After the destruction of his boat Jack finds out about the true purpose of the Facilities on the Island, which is the creation of genetic soldiers.
|Emmanuelle Vaugier
|Valerie Constantin
|Udo Kier
|Dr. Krieger
|Natalia Avelon
|Katia Chernov
|Don S. Davis
|General Roderick
|Ralf Moeller
|Max Cardinal
|Craig Fairbrass
|Jason Parker
