A small one-street village in the open landscape of East Germany, marked by the political changes of the past decade and long forgotten by the rest of society. FAR END OF THE MILKY WAY is a trip to the periphery of society. Wealth and jobs are scarce around here, but people want to stay regardless. With stubbornness and a sense of humor, they make the best of their situation. FAR END OF THE MILKY WAY is a film about work and love, your garden as your pub, ashes in the snow and slaughtering pigs