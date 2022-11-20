Far from Sunset Boulevard

Not Available

Taking place in the 1930s Soviet cinema world, centers on Constantin Dalmatov, a young assistant director who returns to Moscow from a long journey in the United States with his lover Mansourov, a famous homosexual film director. The Russian political police exerts loathsome blackmailing pressure on Dalmatov; and though he's allowed to realize his dreams of filming musicals, Dalmatov feels his life is constantly threatened. Thus, and in order to hide his homosexuality, he marries his leading female actress, Lidia Poliakova. Besides sudden and fake success, Dalmatov and Poliakova know nothing but fear and shame.