Not Available

Ramira returns to the Misiones rainforest from where she ran away after the birth of her son. Her efforts to rebuild the bond with her mother and her son, who does not recognize her as his mother, are complicated. Her family questions her abandonment of the child and fights with her over the deceased father's inheritance. The child struggles between two mothers, while Ramira seeks to find a sense of reinsertion in the middle of a labyrinth of hybrid languages and customs.