The film follows the performative duel, or fara fara (meaning face-to-face in Lingala) between two of the DRC’s biggest stars, Koffi Olomide and Werrason. Papa Wemba announces the face-off to an enormous gathering at two adjacent stages where the superstars and their entourages compete in an epic test of musical endurance and style to see who can win by playing the longest.