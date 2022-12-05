Not Available

Fardosa is an intimate short film about a young woman growing up in the big-sky suburbs of Helsinki. The film touches upon the importance of friendship, identity, and the generational differences between those born into different cultural contexts from their parents. This mercurial coming-of-age film includes the elements that most enjoy from the genre—the freewheeling spirit of youth and rebellion—but is interrupted by phantasmagorical reveries from the lead actor’s complex interior world.