Not Available

Dr. Rohan Verma and his wife Suman; a teacher by profession are settled and lives a happy, wealthy life-style. They will find that their lives are not the same anymore when they befriend a helpful police inspector Indrajeet Saxena who comes to their aid on several occasions. Indrajeet confides that he is romantically attracted to Suman and started to behave in a way that upturn the couple's life. He will now go to any length to not only break up the couple's marriage life but to have his way with Suman at the same time.