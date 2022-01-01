Not Available

Farewell, FamiKamen Rider is a 2015 film, written by Kaylyn and Josh Saucedo, based on the works of Justin "JewWario" Carmical. The film was created to conclude the story of the FamiKamen Rider that began in You Can Play This!. The story began as a running plot line in You Can Play This!, with a movie Kickstarter funded and in pre-production. However, following Justin Carmical's tragic passing, the saga was incomplete and the story left hanging. Kaylyn and Josh took it upon themselves to write a new script and see the project to fruition, and a rough cut of the film was screened at Magfest 2015. The full film was released online April 15th, 2015.