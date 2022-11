Not Available

Ricardo Castro narrates the adventures of his eccentric childhood and the utopian dream that his family of 17 lived in a forest transformed into their home, in the outskirts of Mexico City. After years of building the perfect microcosm, a tragedy shatters their utopia, leaving a void in the family that seems irreparable. Ricardo flees to a secluded cabin near a dam, where he griefs in a turbulent and also magical way.