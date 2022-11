Not Available

The Igor Larionov Farewell Game, Featuring the greatest hockey players from Russia and around the World. Featuring a lineup of legends including: Fetisov, Yzerman, Fedorov, Shanahan, Lidstrom, Lovalchuk, Brodeur, Robitaille, Chelios, Mogilny, Gonchar, Nemchinov, Tverdosvsky, Zhamnov and many more.. Includes the complete All-star game, interviews, and behind the scenes footage of the greatest hockey game in years.