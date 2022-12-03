Farewell Kisses

Not Available

The wedding day of Ekrem, a young man, becomes the worst day of his life. Ekrem loses his wife in a traffic accident. Ekrem, who suffers a great trauma due to the loss of his wife moves away. His mother one day encounters a woman named Türkan, who resembles Ekrem's dead wife. Ekrem's mother tries to persuade Türkan to marry her son. Although the young woman consents to this marriage, she finds Ekrem quite ugly. Deciding to put his life on track, Ekrem goes abroad and gets rid of the scar on his face by surgery. When he returns home, he plans to play a game he will not forget for Türkan, who still finds him ugly.