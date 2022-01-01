Abandoned by his prostitute mother in 1920, Douzi was raised by a theater troupe. There he meets Shitou and over the following years the two develop an act entitled, "Farewell My Concubine," that brings them fame and fortune. When Shitou marries Juxian, Doutzi becomes jealous, the beginnings of the acting duo's explosive breakup and tragic fall take root.
|Gong Li
|Guk Sin (Juxian)
|Zhang Fengyi
|Duen Siu Lau (Duan Xiaolou)
|Jiang Wenli
|Yan Hong/Siu Dau Ji's mother
|Ge You
|Master Yuan Si Qing
|Lu Qi
|Master Guan
|Ying Da
|Manager
