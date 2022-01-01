1993

Farewell My Concubine

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 15th, 1993

Studio

Maverick Picture Company

Abandoned by his prostitute mother in 1920, Douzi was raised by a theater troupe. There he meets Shitou and over the following years the two develop an act entitled, "Farewell My Concubine," that brings them fame and fortune. When Shitou marries Juxian, Doutzi becomes jealous, the beginnings of the acting duo's explosive breakup and tragic fall take root.

Cast

Gong LiGuk Sin (Juxian)
Zhang FengyiDuen Siu Lau (Duan Xiaolou)
Jiang WenliYan Hong/Siu Dau Ji's mother
Ge YouMaster Yuan Si Qing
Lu QiMaster Guan
Ying DaManager

