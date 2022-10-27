Not Available

Farewell to Space Battleship Yamato

  • Animation
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Office Academy

The Yamato and her crew face the onslaught of the Comet Empire, a civilization from the Andromeda Galaxy who seek to conquer Earth, led by Prince Zordar. They have harnessed a comet and is using its terrible power to unleash destruction upon its rivals and inferiors... which are in fact everyone. The Space Battleship Yamato heads back into action. But this time, it shall not return, and much of the Yamato crew have signed on for their last voyage.

Cast

Yôko AsagamiYuki Mori
Gorō NayaJuzo Okita
Shusei NakamuraDaisuke Shima
Kenichi OgataAnalyzer
Shinji NomuraYoshikazu Aihara
Yoshito YasuharaKenjiro Ota / Politician C

View Full Cast >

Images