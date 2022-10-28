Not Available

Farewell to the Land

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Influenced by Bresson and Mizoguchi, Farewell takes a detached view of its protagonist Yukio (Jinpachi Nezu), an ex-farmer working as a dump-truck driver in Kashima. Haunted by the drowning of his two young sons, whose names he has had tattooed on his back in penance, and locked in a sibling rivalry with his traditional but urbane younger brother who lives in Tokyo, Yukio has become an amphetamine-addicted loner at odds with his family, friends and colleagues — an alienation that, as the film's title suggests, seems to derive from the industrialization of his farming community.

Cast

Kumiko AkiyoshiJunko
Jirô ChibaAkihiko Yamazawa
Miyako YamaguchiFumie Yamazawa
Kazuko Shirakawa
Keizo Kanie
Jinpachi NezuYukio Yamazawa

