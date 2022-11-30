Farida's 2000 Songs

Not Available

Using the example of one family, the film tells about the historical and events of the beginning of the last century in Turkestan, which changed the life of the population of this region. Far from the excitement of life outside the walls of his house, the carefree, comfortable pastime of the character Kamila in the company of three wives and in dreams of a fourth wife takes place. The arrival of a new woman in the family generates disagreements, and the social upheavals occurring in society violate the established order of his home.