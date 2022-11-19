Farlig granne

Not Available

Leah Garr wants to move from Phoenix to take a new job in Denver to help her family (Husband Marcus and Daughter Robin). When Robin goes to camp to give her parents time to sort things out, something unexpected occurs. On Robin's return from camp she finds out her mom is taking the new job in Denver, only returning each weekend to visit. During this turmoil in Robin's life, A new lady, Dorothy, befriends Robin, moves into the same apartment complex and spends a lot of time with her and her father Marcus. Leah is concerned about this because she does not know very much about Dorothy or her intentions. It soon becomes clear that Dorothy is after much more than friendship with the Garr family.