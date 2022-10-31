Not Available

Charlie and his little brother Simon live a secluded life, feeding off of the land and surviving on their own. The monotony of their lives remains unchanged: day after day, month after month, yet, something keeps them from growing comfortable, from feeling safe. And all too soon, the nightmare brewing beneath the surface of their quiet farm life will erupt. For how can one survive the end of the world and expect their future to be bright? How can one expect there to be a future at all?