Narrated by Academy Award nominee James Cromwell, this powerful film takes viewers on an eye-opening exploration behind the closed doors of the nations largest industrial poultry, pig, dairy, and fish farms, hatcheries, and slaughter plants - revealing the often-unseen journey that animals make from Farm to Fridge. Using arresting images covertly recorded on hidden camera, this provocative film puts into focus the harsh reality faced by farmed animals - creatures granted no federal protection from abuse during their lives on factory farms.