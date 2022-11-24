Farmer Al Falfa Sees New York

Not Available

Farmer Al Falfa goes to New York, money bag in hand. He is immediately spotted by a crook who dispatches a fetching lady to shake him down. At a restaurant, she gets him drunk and lays him out with knockout drops. But what's in the bag is not what she is expecting, and she flees. The now-drunken farmer has stepped dizzily outside to acquaint himself with a lamppost when another sharper steps up and hauls him into a crooked card game. While prospects do not look good for Farmer Al Falfa, he has more tricks up his sleeve than the city slickers realize.