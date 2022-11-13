Farming Boys

Not Available

Ji-hwang wants to be a farmer rather than an office worker, Ha-seok is striving to find what he truly wants, and Du-hyeon dreams of being the head of his hometown village Gangnu Maeul. These three guys gathered to form a team called the ‘Emergency Rations.’ Determined to live well as farmers in Korea where it’s hard for farmers to make ends meet, the trio decide to go for an agricultural around-the-world travel to explore how farmers in other countries farm and live. The goal: to come up with an ‘acceptable’ business model. ​