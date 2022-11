Not Available

Months after being relocated from an urban petting zoo to a dude ranch, the gang of city-slicker critters is adjusting to country life in this set of episodes from the animated Australian series. These installments find Poppit entering a pumpkin contest, grouchy Splat turning sugary after listening to self-help tapes, Doogie and Dumpster going on a fishing excursion and the whole crew on a campout swapping scary tales around the fire.