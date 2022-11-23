Not Available

Farrago is an unkempt diary that generates a stream of audio-visual dissonance without an attempt to resolve it. While some parts of the varied montage traverse along with contemporary political issues, other parts blend fictional and documentary narratives to spawn a meaningless tale of a city and its fathomless vigor. This film failingly tries to construct a narrative out of small, disjointed and unassociated clips; yet, this failure itself is imbued with sporadic instances of political statements.