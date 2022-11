Not Available

Farz (Hindi: फ़र्ज़, translation: Duty) is a 1967 Hindi spy thriller film. Directed by Ravikant Nagaich, it has music by Laxmikant Pyarelal and lyrics by Anand Bakshi. The film stars Jeetendra and Babita along with Aruna Irani, Nagesh, Agha and David.