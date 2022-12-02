Not Available

Maharashtra has a very well known history and in that, the period of Shivaji Maharaj is of pride to us all. Adilshah from Bijapur was the strongest enemy of Shivaji Maharaj and the ruler of Konkan and Maharashtra. Shivaji established Swaraj in these parts and set the people free from Adilshah's slavery. And hence, he became Shivaji's biggest enemy. Adilshah later, declared a war against Shivaji Maharaj and captured the Panhala fort. After several attempts for recapturing the fort, Shivaji Maharaj failed. Adilshah, being a tricky politician, appointed the brutal Beshakh Khan as the guardian of the fort. The illegal and immoral acts of Beshakh Khan was against Swaraj and a hurdle for the coronation of Shivaji Maharaj. To stop him and capture the fort of Panhala was now an issue of prestige for Shivaji Maharaj. Farzand is the movie about Shivaji Maharaj's 60 great warriors lead by Kondaji Farzand, which portrays their great achievements in capturing Panhala fort.