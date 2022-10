Not Available

Following a sold-out 2013 tour, three Olivier Award nominations and over 10 million YouTube hits for Cheap Flights (their infamous anthem to budget air travel), Dillie Keane, Adele Anderson and Liza Pulman continue to celebrate over 30 years of Fascinating Aïda with their terrific new show Charm Offensive. Expect topical new songs hot off the press, plus some outrageous old favourites, as Fascinating Aïda continue to grow old disgracefully!