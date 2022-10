Not Available

Britain's top female comedy trio are 25 years old. (Well, actually they're a bit older than that) Back by popular demand after two nationwide sell-out anniversary tours in 2008 and 2009, the girls are still celebrating. Recorded live at the Theatre Royal Windsor, Dillie, Adele and Liza look forward to entertaining you with a night of hilarious new songs, beautiful harmonies and intricate, satirical lyrics.