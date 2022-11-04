Fascinating Nature – Seven Seasons

Not Available

Fascinating Nature is a nonverbal landscape documentary film of images from around the world. Fascinating Nature was created by Gogol Lobmayr and is known as Faszination Natur in Gogol's native Germany. Gogol Lobmayr has made the effort to travel to locations that many other film makers have not. The iceberg and erosion formations are stunning, and I have not seen any images like these before. There is a very broad range of locations, from deep in the desert, to prairies, to mountains, to glaciers. The film is presented in a series of chapters, once chapter for each country or region. Each chapter has a caption introduction.