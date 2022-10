Not Available

Often referred to as "The Pearls in the Indian Ocean," the Maldives' true treasures are to be found beneath the waves: the coral reefs. See breathtaking colorful coral forests. Observe turtles searching for food as they swim by. Duck your head as huge swarms of colorful fish take refuge in the numerous caves and crevices. And wonder at the incredible diversity of life on the coral reef in this 53-minute experience.