FASCISM INC

Debtocracy and Catastroika’s production team steps into the discussion with another documentary. This time we will present to you unknown short stories from the past, the present and the future of fascism and its relation to the economic interests of each era. We will travel from Mussolini’s Italy to Greece under the Nazi occupation, the civil war and the dictatorship; and from Hitler’s Germany to the modern European and Greek fascism. The new documentary follows in the footsteps of Debtocracy and Catastroika, which described the causes of the debt crisis, the impact of the austerity measures, the erosion of democracy and the sell-out of the country’s assets.