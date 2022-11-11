Not Available

A highly stylised film from the artistic creator of such Adult films as Sheer Nylon, Ink and Playing comes Fashion. Kendos latest most creative and colourful film to date. Pulling from his inspirations in the fashion and film industry this film steps up the already high level of beauty he delivers to the Adult industry. For me we are all in a constant state of fashion ,changing from year to year contemporaneously at one with our surroundings and our influences. I wanted to bring just a splash more colour to our already vibrant productions. Kendo