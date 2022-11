Not Available

Enjoy an all-access pass to Paris's biggest fashion shows with this program, which presents the collections of such respected designers as Christian Dior, Chanel, Vivienne Westwood, Jean-Paul Gaultier, Christian Lacroix, Helmut Lang and more. An exciting experience sure to please both industry professionals as well as fashion fans, this volume features designs for the Autumn 2004 / Winter 2005 season.