Fashion House 1

"Fashion House: Part 1" begins with India Summer berating her designers, while parading Eufrat, her new Czech model, on a leash naked. India leads Eufrat into her office to teach the girl the rules of the House of India_"I can make you or break you." Eufrat chooses to let India make her wet. Out in the warehouse, Prinzzess and the other designers are given an hour to create something beautiful for Eufrat. A lack of drawings enrages India, whose anger drives Prinzzess and Nicole to start their own company. In order to secure funding from private investor Shay Fox, Nicole gives the cougar everything she wants. Still desiring her money's worth, Shay also takes advantage of Prinzzess' desperation. Jealous of her mother's affections towards Prinzzess and Nicole, Andy strikes a deviant deal with India, sealed in the bedroom. In "Fashion House", the best clothes are the easiest to remove.