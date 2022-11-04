Fashion's Mirror

Not Available

Duval's Fashion House is struggling, Mr. Duval believes in large part because of his playboy son, Jack, not pulling his weight in the business. Instead, Jack likes to gamble and cavort with his chorus girl girlfriend, Betty. If their latest fashion show doesn't generate enough income, they may go out of business. Jack believes the latest designs are sure fire winners, but in Jack telling her of their problems, Betty, who believes fashion shows are outdated, gives him the idea to jazz up their show by adding dancing and music. With Jack as emcee and Betty as one of the dancing and singing models, will the musical revue styled show do the job?